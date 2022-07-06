One person was arrested after Pasadena police evacuated a Target store as part of an investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the Pasadena Police Department began removing customers from the store around 3:45 p.m. due to the undisclosed police investigation.

The initial crime scene was located in the area of Mentor Avenue and Bell Street, the Police Department said on Twitter, but the investigation led police to the Target store located at 3121 E. Colorado Blvd. in East Pasadena.

Customers were asked to exit the store while police conducted their investigation. Police also asked citizens to avoid the area near the store for an undetermined amount of time.

Following the evacuation of shoppers, one person was taken into custody at the store, police said. The Target store was then cleared by police and reopened to customers.

The original crime scene remains closed to the public at this time.

The Pasadena Police Department has not yet returned calls from KTLA regarding the nature of the investigation.

