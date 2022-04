A bicyclist died after colliding with a vehicle in Griffith Park Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The cyclist, whose name, age and gender have not been released, was struck at about 3:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of Crystal Springs Drive, according to LAPD Officer Orris.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and though the driver of the car fled on foot, they were later taken into custody, Orris said.