A cyclist in Dana Point has died after being struck by a vehicle and then assaulted by the driver, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway.

“A cyclist was struck from behind by a suspect vehicle, being a white Lexus,” LASD Sgt. Mike Woodroof with the O.C. Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

The collision projected the cyclist into the intersection. That’s when authorities said the driver of the Lexus pulled around the cyclist, exited the vehicle and continued assaulting the victim.

Authorities did not confirm whether the cyclist was stabbed, but they were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The suspect, who was reportedly detained by witnesses at the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, has been taken into custody.

Scene of a fatal crash and assault in Dana Point on Feb. 1, 2023 (KTLA)

White Lexus sedan involved in the collision behind crime tape in Dana Point on Feb. 1, 2023 (KTLA)

Wreckage of a bicycle seen in Dana Point after a vehicle hit a cyclist and then assaulted them (KTLA)

Sgt. Woodroof said the investigation is ongoing, but that it is currently unclear whether the cyclist and motorist knew each other. Officials also do not have a motive for the fatal incident.

Residents and commuters were encouraged to avoid the area around Crown Valley Parkway and PCH while investigators work to gather information and clear the scene.