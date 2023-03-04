A cyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in San Pedro early Saturday morning.

According to the police report, the victim was riding northbound on Pacific Avenue south of Channel Street around 12:40 a.m. when an unknown small light-colored vehicle also traveling northbound struck them.

The collision caused the victim to “be ejected from his bicycle and collide with the roadway,” and the vehicle left the scene without stopping to render aid to the victim or identify themselves, police said.

Paramedics pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene, and they have not been identified, nor has the family been notified.

LAPD reminds drivers to pull over when it is safe to do so if they become involved in a collision, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

Pedestrians are also reminded to exercise caution while crossing streets and to obey the rules of the road including traffic lights and crossing within marked crosswalks.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Detectives Moreno and Flannery with the South Traffic Divion at 323-421-2500 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and for calls during non-business hours or on weekends, call 1-877-527-3247.