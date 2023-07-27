The Long Beach Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle who they say intentionally hit a cyclist, sending him to the hospital where he later died.

The initial collision happened on the morning of July 9 at the intersection of California Avenue and Harding Street. Long Beach police arrived to the scene and found a cyclist who was severely injured following a hit-and-run crash.

The cyclist was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives determined that a dark-colored sedan was traveling at high speeds when it slammed into the cyclist and then fled the scene. It was later determined that the cyclist was intentionally hit, although officials did not say how investigators came to that conclusion.

On Saturday, July 22, nearly two weeks after being hit, the cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital. Days later, LBPD was informed of his death.

He’s been identified as Leobardo Cervantes, a 29-year-old resident of Long Beach.

No suspect information has been released and the motive behind the incident is unclear, police said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Donald Collier or Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be made through Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers.