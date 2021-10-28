Cypress Park neighborhood scene of manhunt after multiple shots fired: LAPD

LAPD officers surround a home in the Cypress Park neighborhood of northeast Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2021, after a resident said a man was at the property illegally.(Nathan Solis / Los Angeles Times)

Police are still searching after residents of Cypress Park reported a man fired a gun in their neighborhood on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Shortly after 10 a.m., multiple people near the 2800 block of Future Street reported that they’d heard several gunshots after a man was at a home in violation of a restraining order, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police searched multiple homes in the area for the shooter, believed to be a man in his 20s, but as of 3:30 p.m., police had not yet found the man, according to Detective Guzman of the LAPD.

Guzman added that no one in the area was injured or was held hostage, though residents did have to evacuate at one point.

Check back for updates to this developing story.