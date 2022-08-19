Behind some of the homes in a seemingly normal Cypress neighborhood is a city maintenance yard that’s been there for decades.

Residents are used to hearing the sounds of drills and other signs of work being done on city equipment or vehicles. But during the pandemic, they say the yard started being used for something very different, and that has left many of them very upset.

When you see trash being dumped from a dump truck, what you would probably expect to see is a landfill. But you probably wouldn’t want to see it from your own backyard.

That’s the reality for a number of residents in a Cypress neighborhood, including Timothy Yerian. He said he can see garbage trucks from his backyard as they dump bags of trash and other items that fill the air with a gross smell.

Yerian says he’s been trying to get the city of Cypress to stop the practice since he and other neighbors started noticing it a little less than two years ago.

Neighbors say the site is being used as a transfer station where waste is dumped off and then picked up later to be taken to its final destination.

Yerians says the complaints from him and his neighbors have gone nowhere.

“It’s pretty frustrating that you make comments at the council meeting, you make suggestions, and it just falls on deaf ears,” Yerian told KTLA.

One councilmember who Timothy says has listened is Dr. Frances Marquez. She too thinks the practice needs to be stopped.

“Major concern is that that area is not zoned for dumping and or throwing anything in that area,” Marquez said. “I want to ensure that every resident in Cypress is protected from any kind of dust, chemicals. They should be able to live comfortably in their home with no noise or any public nuisance around them whatsoever.”

The city’s mayor, however, disagrees with the assertion that the lot it not zoned for its current use. Mayor Paulo Morales said the yard is zoned appropriately and everything the neighbors are seeing is happening and is allowed. He said it’s been used for years for dumping street sweeper waste.

Yerian, though, said there’s a noticeable difference from what’s happening now and what was happening when the city was just allowing street sweeper waste. He said the dumping going on now is larger than anything that happened in the past with street sweepers.

Yerian and his neighbors hope that their pleas will be heard by city officials. If not, he has explored the idea of pursuing legal action, although he considers it a worst case scenario as he doesn’t want to sue his own city.