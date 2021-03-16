DA plans to identify cases involving retired LAPD detective caught on video yelling racial slurs at Black man

The Los Angeles District Attorney plans to identify the criminal cases involving a retired Los Angeles homicide detective who was allegedly captured on video calling a young Black man a racial slur last weekend in Valencia.

“The video in question is truly disturbing, particularly because it involves a former homicide detective who is showing racist tendencies,” Los Angeles Dist. Atty. George Gascón said. “My office is taking immediate action and has already identified a number of cases in which this retired detective was a witness. We are currently in the process of notifying the defense attorneys in such cases.”

A video posted to social media Monday shows the former homicide detective at the side of a road after a traffic incident in a verbal altercation with a young Black motorist. The retired detective can be heard telling the young man, “Oh, but you can say (racial slur) and I can’t?” The woman accompanying the detective directs the young man to go back to his car.

The detective then yells at the man, “Go back into your little cage until the monkey controller gets here.” The verbal altercation then continued.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

The individual is not a current member of the LAPD and retired in May 2020 as a detective assigned to Operations Central Bureau Homicide. To ensure there is no current Department nexus to this incident, there has been an internal investigation started. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 17, 2021

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has announced they will be reviewing 370 cases handled by the retired LAPD detective. The Department has pledged full cooperation with the process. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 17, 2021