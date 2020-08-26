DA sends Hollywood hate crime case back to LAPD for further investigation; suspect released

The man accused of robbing three transgender women in Hollywood earlier this month in what police have called a hate crime was released from jail Tuesday after prosecutors asked detectives to dig deeper into the case before they filed charges, authorities said.

Carlton Callway, 29, was arrested last week in Bakersfield on suspicion of the Aug. 17 robbery that was filmed in a video on Hollywood Boulevard, but he was released from jail Tuesday after the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office delayed filing charges in the case, pending further investigation by Los Angeles police. Jail records show he was released Tuesday afternoon.

Video widely shared on social media showed a man threatening popular influencers Eden the Doll, Jaslene Whiterose and Joslyn Flawless about 2 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard. In the video, someone threatens Flawless with a crowbar as he robs her and then strikes Whiterose in the head as bystanders taunt the women.

Investigators have said the attacker also made demeaning remarks about the women’s gender identity, which led police to consider the incident a hate crime.

