DACA recipients in Long Beach sue Biden administration in pursuit of citizenship

The first time Miriam Delgado looked into visiting her family in Mexico, her grandmother was in her late 80s and getting weaker by the day.

It was 2013, shortly after Delgado, now 34, had been spared from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which temporarily shields so-called Dreamers who came to the United States as children with their parents, who lacked documents. Delgado had learned about a provision under DACA that would allow immigrants like her to travel legally for school, work or humanitarian reasons.

But a lawyer told her it still was too risky to travel outside the country. What if she wasn’t allowed back in? Her grandmother died soon after.

Now Delgado, a Cal State Long Beach graduate, and 83 other Dreamers who last August applied for permits to study abroad through a Long Beach organization are suing the Biden administration. On its face, their complaint simply seeks a response from immigration authorities to the applications they submitted eight months ago.

