Dad finds missing 14-year-old son fatally shot in Compton-area trailer: LASD

A father discovered his 14-year-old son shot to death in a travel trailer in an unincorporated part of Compton a day after the family reported the boy missing, authorities said Wednesday.

The man was searching for the teen in the 4200 block of East San Luis Street shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday when he found his son’s body in the trailer, which was parked in an alley, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The victim had been shot in the upper torso, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities have not released his name.

The teen had been reported missing by his family on Monday, a day after they discovered he had vanished.

It’s unclear when the victim was fatally shot. Homicide detectives are still investigating the deadly shooting and have not released further details.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who want to leave a tip anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.