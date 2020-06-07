Family joined Black Lives Matter march from Costa Mesa to Santa Ana because ‘it’s time for change,’ dad says

Marching with his family from Costa Mesa to Santa Ana, Korie Sellers said they drove from San Bernardino 50 miles away to join the protest because “it’s time for change.”

“We’ve been doing this all for Black Lives Matter, you know, all of us matter,” Sellers said. “We need to all come together and make sure stuff like this doesn’t happen anymore.”

He carried his daughter as they walked with the rest of the family for more than 3 miles Saturday, beginning at Shiffer Park in Costa Mesa before ending up at Memorial Park in Santa Ana by 6:30 p.m. The march brought together hundreds of protesters who gathered around a small stage at the park to listen to speakers.

Sellers brought his children to “give them some history” and feel the energy of fellow protesters, he said. Anti-police brutality demonstrations inspired by the death of George Floyd have shifted the national conversation to broader issues of racial injustice, particularly against black Americans.

“A lot of this we don’t get into schools,” Sellers said. “We learn about marches but to be here live, in effect — to really feel the power of everybody coming together — it’s amazing.”

Korie Sellers speaks to KTLA on June 6, 2020, at Memorial Park in Santa Ana, where he and his family joined a Black Lives Matter demonstration. (KTLA)

Speaking with his older children, Sellers said he tells them: “you just got to be safe out there.”

“And as long as somebody is there to guide you the right way, you’re all good in life,” he said.

Last weekend’s protests were more centered in larger cities while Saturday saw crowds gathering in less populated, more suburban areas of Southern California from Simi Valley to Lake Forest.

“I think it’s wonderful that we all come together … black, white, Hispanic; we can all still come together in times of need,” Sellers said.

When asked his overall impression of the protest, Sellers’ son, Armon Henderson, said only three words: “Black lives matter.”

The march carried on through the streets of Santa Ana past the city’s 10 p.m. curfew, which was announced Thursday. It was unclear whether police intended to make any arrests.

Meanwhile in Orange County, other peaceful protests took place in city’s including Fullerton and Wesminster.

KTLA’s Brian Day contributed to this report.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION – @cityofsantaana will implement a citywide curfew EFFECTIVE Saturday, June 6th at 10PM – Sunday, June 7th at 5AM #publicadvisory pic.twitter.com/PqWCc89zHV — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) June 5, 2020