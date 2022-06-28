A few weeks ago, Sarah Schacht wondered if she would live through the night after going to the hospital with mysterious and unbearable stomach and body pain.

“Having to pack up and go the E.R., and just say, ‘here are my labs, it sounds like we need to be sure that am I going to be okay tonight.”

Schacht’s illness could be linked to what she ate: a product from Daily Harvest — a popular vegan food company.

Almost 500 people across the United States already reported becoming extremely ill after eating the food delivery service’s French lentil and leek crumbles. The company now has recalled the product.

“This is such a big outbreak,” Schacht said. “I know enough about outbreaks to be really concerned, especially after hearing about hundreds of others online.”

Now, the first of what could be many lawsuits have been filed.

The FDA is investigating, but so far they have no explanation for the mystery illness. Tests are coming back negative for hepatitis, E. coli and salmonella.

Daily Harvest posted a message on its website that reads in part:

“Despite consulting with numerous experts, cooperating with FDA’s investigation, working with our supply chain, and conducting extensive testing, we have not yet identified a cause.”

Another patient, 32-year-old Caroline Sweet of Hollywood told KTLA, that just hours after she ate the lentil product, she too became extremely sick.

“I was gagging, I was nauseous and really sick to my stomach,” Sweet said.

The FDA now is testing for a wide range of toxins, but right now there is no real explanation and no prognosis for those still suffering.

“Not knowing what caused all this damage is scary, because we can’t know yet if there will be long term damage,” Schacht said.