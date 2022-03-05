Dana Point celebrates 51st Festival of Whales

Dana Point, the whale watching capital of the world, celebrated its 51st Festival of Whales Saturday.

This year’s festival was held in honor of festival founder Don Hansen, who died earlier this year.

The two-day festival sees the return of the festival parade, which was canceled the previous year due to COVID-19.

In addition to the parade, festival activities on Saturday included a street fair, car show, classic boat show and a clam chowder cook-off.

