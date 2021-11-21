Dana Point’s holiday festivities have begun with surfing Santa contest, festival of lights

The holiday festivities have begun in Dana Point, with the annual Christmas light display set to illuminate the harbor starting Sunday evening.

The festival of lights also comes after the conclusion of the annual Surfing Santa and Stand Up Paddle Board Contest, a local holiday tradition where surfers or paddle boarders compete on the waves at Salt Creek Beach in seasonal garb.

The contest, hosted by The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, also coincides with the hotel’s 13th annual Holiday Surfboard Auction. Both seasonal events benefit Surfers Healing, a nonprofit that provides children with autism the gift of surfing.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 21, 2021.