A Riverside County dance instructor was arrested on Tuesday for sexual assaults involving young girls at a dance studio he owned.

Mark Chavarria, 40, owned and operated the Chavarria Institute of the Arts dance studio at 160 South Old Springs Road where several young girls, between 12-14 years old, reported multiple sexual assaults involving Chavarria, according to an Anaheim Police Department news release. The young victims reported that the assaults happened while they were attending the studio.

Detectives immediately investigated the incidents and later arrested Chavarria for several sexual assault offenses. He was booked in the Anaheim PD Detention Facility and is currently being held on $5 million bail at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Central Jail facility.

Chavarria has taught at numerous dance studios in Southern California and Arizona and authorities believe there are more victims.

Anyone who has information about Chavarria is urged to contact Anaheim Police Detective Carney at 714-765-1969.

If you have or know someone who has been sexually assaulted, call 800-656-HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.