Locals are fed up with a dangerous freeway onramp in San Dimas that is continually causing rollover crashes.

Residents want officials to address the dangerous issue before a crash eventually turns deadly.

Business owners said they remain frightened to park their vehicles near the 57 Freeway onramp, wondering whether the next car that tumbles down the embankment will kill someone.

Surveillance video captured the latest crash as an SUV is seen running off the ramp, tumbling down an embankment and smashing through a fence before landing on a parked car.

The crash happened on Wednesday around 5 p.m. just behind the Salvage Hair Studio in San Dimas.

“I was just terrified,” said Jesica Davenport, a stylist at the salon who witnessed the crash. “I just saw this 4Runner launch and roll about three to four times and hit a red Honda on its way down.”

Locals are fed up with a dangerous 57 Freeway onramp in San Dimas that sees cars continually rolling over and crashing into a parking lot below. (KTLA)

Davenport was seen on the video running to help the trapped driver who landed upside down. Unfortunately, locals say similar crashes have happened in the past.

“We’ve been here for three years and probably about 10 cars have come over on the hill that have crashed into cars that are here,” said Deborah Briones, a stylist at Salvage. “One day, we’re worried that somebody might get killed.”

Locals said the crashes appear to happen when light rainfall occurs, leaving slick roads behind. As cars accelerate at the top of the onramp to the northbound 57 Freeway off Arrow Highway, they spin out and frequently roll down the hill.

Another local witnessed a motorcyclist smashing into the onramp’s light pole, sending debris flying onto the hood of her car parked below.

“We usually tell our clients when it’s raining, don’t park over there because people usually fly off the freeway,” said Pia Bowers, a stylist at Salvage.

Locals said they’ve contacted Caltrans and city officials about installing guardrails or K-rails at the top of the ramp to prevent future crashes.

Despite repeated calls for action, however, the onramp still remains barrier-free.