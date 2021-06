A major heat wave is expected to bring sweltering temperatures to Southern California next week, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued an excessive heat watch for the much of the region starting Tuesday morning, with warnings of “dangerously hot” triple-digit conditions.

#HeatRisk expected to be HIGH across many inland areas of SW Calif by Tue, including downtown LA metro area. Peak of heat wave for interior expected on Wed when #Heat Risk could become VERY HIGH for portions of the mountains, foothills, and Antelope Valley. #LAheat #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/K2chBC4yej — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 12, 2021

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 12, 2021.