Danny Masterson’s attorney alleges the actor’s rape charges were motived by L.A. County DA’s election

The attorney for Danny Masterson claimed Friday that rape charges filed against the actor were political in nature, motivated in part by the contentious district attorney’s election set to take place in Los Angeles County this November.

During a brief court hearing that ended without Masterson entering a plea to charges that he raped three women in his Hollywood Hills home in the early 2000s, attorney Tom Mesereau went on a tirade, claiming that Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey filed the charges only after her opponent in the November election, ex-San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascon, said he would have prosecuted the “That ’70s Show” actor.

But Gascon has never made such a comment. Max Szabo, his chief spokesman, noted that Gascon has previously criticized Lacey for not prosecuting Masterson earlier.

Mesereau declined to take questions from reporters after the hearing in L.A. County Superior Court. The attorney has filed a motion seeking to have the charges dismissed, and a hearing is set for Oct. 19.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.