Actor and restaurateur Danny Trejo was named grand marshal of this year’s Hollywood Christmas Parade.

The beloved Los Angeles native debuted on the big screen in the 1980s before opening a string of successful restaurants, including Trejo’s Tacos, in 2016.

The “Desperado,” “Heat” and “Spy Kids” star said he’s looking forward to “cruising the streets of Los Angeles” as grand marshal of the Hollywood Christmas Parade on its 90th anniversary.

“Wow! I’m honored to represent Los Angeles. As a kid growing up in the San Fernando Valley, I never would’ve imagined I’d be the grand marshal of the Hollywood Christmas Parade,” Trejo stated in a news release.

Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, and Montel Williams will host the parade, with special co-host Elizabeth Stanton.

The parade is set to take place Sunday, Nov. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More information about the parade can be found on its official website.