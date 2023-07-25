Footage from a Tesla’s dashcam obtained by KTLA shows the moment the driver of an SUV, who may have been involved in a stolen vehicle police pursuit, caused a multi-car crash Monday in Valley Glen, injuring six people, including a child.

Video of the violent collision, which occurred at the intersection of West Vanowen Street and Bellaire Avenue, shows the dark-colored SUV careening into the intersection on what appears to be a disabled passenger-side front wheel and crashing nearly head-on into a four-door sedan waiting to make a left turn.

As the force of the impact pushes the sedan backward, the SUV spins and sideswipes another vehicle traveling on Vanowen.

Moments after the crash, an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department is seen driving through the intersection in the same direction as the SUV.

While police have not confirmed that the chase led to the crash, LAPD did say officers were in pursuit of a suspect in a stolen vehicle described as a 2022 metallic gray Lincoln Corsair Monday night. Calls about that stolen SUV came in at around 5:40 p.m. and a police pursuit was initiated in the 14400 block of Oxnard Street, just three miles from the scene of the multi-vehicle crash.

Tesla dash-cam footage captured a possible pursuit crash in Valley Glen on July 24, 2023 (Yaron Lavian)

Six people were taken to the hospital after a five-car crash in Valley Glen on July 24, 2023, that may have involved a stolen vehicle suspect. (KTLA)

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene of the Valley Glen crash at around 7 p.m. Five adult victims and one child was taken to the hospital in fair condition, LAFD said.

Footage from Sky5 showed a heavy presence of first responders at the scene.

Damage to several vehicles could also be seen, as well as a perimeter set up in the area after the stolen vehicle suspect, described only as a Hispanic male wearing a black shirt, attempted to flee on foot. Police later confirmed that one suspect was in custody.

Authorities have not provided an update on the conditions of those injured in the multi-car crash.