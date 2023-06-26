Dash camera footage captured the horrific crash that ended the lives of five people, at least two of them children, on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach early Monday morning.

Tati, who did not want her last name revealed, told KTLA that she was driving to her job as a barista around 4 a.m. when the Hyundai Sonata sped past her in the fast lane.

Seconds later in the distance, her dash camera footage shows the Sonata slam into an attenuator near the 91 Freeway interchange and explode into flames.

Dash camera footage showed the Hyundai Sonata speeding before hitting an attenuator, killing 5 people. June 26, 2023. (Tati)

“It was pretty bad. That area is pretty dark so I didn’t see much, but I did see the flames start … I was just scared,” said Tati.

According to the California Highway Patrol, six people were riding in the car. Five died instantly in the crash. Some were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected.

Authorities have identified two of the victims as George Dobbs and Ariahh Slemaker, both 15 and both from Long Beach.

Sky5 view of a crash that killed 5 people on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach, California. June 26, 2023. (KTLA)

The lone survivor, identified only as a male, suffered serious injuries.

The crash closed several northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway for around six hours.

CHP has not said if they believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.