Dashcam records hit-and-run on 5 Freeway in Downey that killed man and woman; suspect arrested

Two people died and a man was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run following a violent crash on the 5 Freeway in Downey on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The collision took place about 2:40 p.m. along the southbound 5 Freeway at the Paramount Boulevard offramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

A dashcam on another car caught the moments leading up to the deadly crash on video.

In the video, a white vehicle can be seen rear-ending a red car before the red car veers out of control and tumbles off the roadway and down an embankment, where it struck a tree.

Downey Police Department officers soon found the white car believed to have been involved in the crash in the area of Florence Avenue and Studebaker Road, CHP Sgt. Adam Carmichael told KTLA.

“The driver was interviewed, detained and later arrested,” the sergeant said. His identity was not available Saturday afternoon.

Dashcam video captured the moments leading up to a crash on the 5 Freeway in Downey that officials said left two people dead on Saturday afternoon. (Video via OnScene) pic.twitter.com/GXwbymAdrw — KTLA (@KTLA) May 24, 2020

Two people died in a crash on the 5 Freeway at Paramount Blvd. in Downey on May 23, 2020. (OnScene)