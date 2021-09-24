Data show average age of Californians dying of COVID is getting younger

The average age of Californians dying of COVID-19 is increasingly younger in what officials say is another example of the state’s vaccination gap.

Over the course of the pandemic in California, the average age of people who have died from COVID-19 is 73. But since April, the average age of COVID-19 victims is 67. And since August, the average age is 66, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

State health officials said the decrease in the average age of those dying from COVID-19 is likely related to lower vaccination rates among younger adults.

While 86% of Californians ages 50 to 64 have received at least one dose of vaccine, as have 81% of California seniors, only 76% of younger adults have received such a shot, and 63% of teenagers and adolescents ages 12 to 17.

