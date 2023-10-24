A 25-year-old woman accused of killing her mother at her home in El Monte Sunday evening has been formally charged with her murder.

Kimberly Gonzalez allegedly stabbed and killed her mother, Jacqueline Perez, at her home on the 11000 block of Ranchito Street.

Gonzalez was allegedly seen by an El Monte police officer outside of the home covered in her mother’s blood. Bloody footprints at the home could be seen from Sky5 Monday morning.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspected murder weapon was recovered, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Gonzalez was charged Tuesday with one count of murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office alleges that Gonzalez used a knife during the murder.

District Attorney George Gascón called Perez’s killing an “unimaginable tragedy.”

“This was an extraordinarily violent act which has had a profound impact on our community,” Gascón said. “We are fully committed to seeking justice on behalf of the victim and our dedicated team will work tirelessly to bring clarity and closure to this heartbreaking case.”

Gonzalez’s bail is currently set at $2 million. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in a Pomona courtroom and could face life in prison if convicted of the charges.