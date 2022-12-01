One of Karen Bass’ daughters was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles on Thursday, the mayor-elect announced.

“Thankfully, she was not seriously hurt and is home after being cared for at the hospital,” Bass said in a statement. “I am grateful for the first responders and health care professionals who ensured her well-being.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crash, which occurred at South La Brea Avenue and West Adams Boulevard in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Bass, who beat real estate developer Rick Caruso in a highly contested race, will be the first woman to be elected mayor of Los Angeles and the second Black person to hold the position.

Bass’ daughter, Emilia Bass-Lechuga, and a son-in-law, Michael Wright, were killed in a 2006 crash. The mayor-elect has four stepchildren.