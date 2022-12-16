The man charged with attacking comedian Dave Chappelle while he performed onstage at the Hollywood Bowl has been sentenced.

A judge has sentenced Isaiah Lee to 270 days in jail, which equates to about nine months behind bars.

Lee pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

In May, the 24-year-old ran onto the stage with a weapon as Chappelle finished his show as part of the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival, then assaulted the comedian.

Lee appeared to have had a device on him that looked like a gun but contained a knife blade.

Since he didn’t produce the weapon during the attack, prosecutors did not charge him with a felony.

Lee is already behind bars after being charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December 2021.

He’s set to appear in court on Jan. 19, 2023, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s inmate records.