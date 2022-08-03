The Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans are mourning the loss of a legend with the passing of iconic radio and television broadcaster Vin Scully.

The news of Scully’s death spread quickly Monday night, including into the team’s dugout as they played the San Francisco Giants.

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remembered the legacy that made Vin a beloved figure to millions.

“He was a friend. He was a friend and he inspired me to be better,” Roberts said when asked by Spectrum Sportsnet reporter Kirsten Watson what Vin meant to him.

“There’s not a better storyteller and I think everyone considers him family … He was in our living rooms for so many generations and Dodger fans consider him a part of their family.”

Roberts went on to say the Vin “lived a fantastic life. A legacy that will live on forever. And for me to look back on my decades of knowing him and consider him a friend, it’s and honor.”

“So, now it’s kind of our part to continue to keep his legacy alive and realize how lucky we are to be a part of this game baseball. And also, more importantly, is to be Dodgers and to put this uniform on. It’s something special.”

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts laughs as he leads announcer Vin Scully to the field during his induction into the Los Angeles Dodgers Ring of Honor at Dodger Stadium on May 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Roberts said the news of Vin’s death was unexpected.

“I’m a little surprised. I knew he was sick but I know he was looking down on us right now. We miss him and … still love you,” Roberts said while looking up to the sky.

Watson also asked Roberts about Vin’s legacy with the fans.

“I think if I could put it in one word, he was a gentleman, and that means a lot. So … he was the voice of baseball but how he interacted with fans, how he made baseball games come to life, he was always a gentleman … I’m just so proud to say the he was a friend and he’s family.”