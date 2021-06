A bear was euthanized hours after it was shot by an individual who reported being attacked by the large animal when it entered the person's home near Lake Tahoe last week, according to officials.

The incident began Thursday night, when authorities responded around 10:40 p.m. to a call regarding a bear threat at a residence in the unincorporated community of Meyers, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The town is about 5 to 6 miles south of Lake Tahoe.