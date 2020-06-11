Day camps, bars, zoos, movie theaters and other venues can reopen Friday in Riverside County

A movie theatre marquee is seen on April 09, 2020, in Indio. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

After California allowed counties approved for an accelerated reopening to open more spaces, Riverside County officials announced Wednesday that day camps, bars, zoos, movie theaters and other venues can welcome guests again beginning Friday.

The loosened restrictions come as Riverside County reported more than 300 new coronavirus cases and another 7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Here’s what’s allowed to open Friday in Riverside County: Hotels, motels, inns for tourism and travel; schools, day camps, daycares; campgrounds and other outdoor recreation; restaurants, bars and wineries; museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums; movie theaters and family entertainment centers; gyms and fitness centers.

Professional sporting games can resume, but without an audience, and the television and music industries can resume filming in the county.

The state released guidance for each venue to reopen, mandating modifications so that they adhere to social distancing, cleaning and screening protocols.

Guests can expect to see less people admitted into facilities at once, social distancing markers and plexiglass partitions at many venues that reopen.

Still closed are libraries, theme parks, nail salons and threading and waxing parlors. Youth sports and weddings are also not allowed in the county.

The county also announced Wednesday that the massive Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is fully canceled for 2020.

As more spaces reopen, Riverside County health officials urged residents to continue wearing face coverings and keep 6 feet away from others while outside.

“We have long looked forward to reopening more Riverside County businesses, which provide valuable goods, services and jobs vital to the fabric of our economy,” Riverside County Supervisor Karen Spiegel said. “It’s very important that while visiting these businesses, all residents continue to do their part to slow the spread of the disease by wearing face coverings and maintaining six feet from others.”

As of Wednesday, Riverside County had 9,911 people test positive for the coronavirus, about half of whom are believed to have recovered. Another 372 county residents have died of COVID-19.

A graphic shared by Riverside County shows the stages of reopening the economy.

