Day laborers gathered in downtown Los Angeles Friday afternoon to rally against unsafe conditions.

Workers from various industries in Los Angeles were calling for respect and protections for immigrant workers. Their message is for the U.S. departments of Labor and Homeland Security to protect those who speak out against different kinds of workplace abuses.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 p.m. on July 29, 2022.