A 23-year-old man has been arrested after turning himself in for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riverside County last week, officials announced.

The incident occurred on Sept. 20 in the 5000 block of Mission Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff Station responded to the scene and located the victim, identified as 42-year-old Jamie Pruitt in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through their preliminary investigation, deputies learned that the suspect, now identified as Jose Manuel Aguilar-Acosta, fled the area in a white 2012 Toyota Corolla. The front passenger side hood, fender and windshield sustained heavy damage, RCSO said.

Jose Manuel Aguilar-Acosta, 23, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2023, in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Riverside County. (RCSD)

Through their preliminary investigation, deputies learned that the suspect fled the area in a white 2012 Toyota Corolla. The front passenger side hood, fender and windshield sustained heavy damage. (RCSO)

Despite an extensive search effort after the fatal crash, deputies could not locate the vehicle nor the suspect after the crash.

Three days later, on Sept. 23, the 23-year-old turned himself in. He was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and a count of fleeing the scene of a traffic collision involving death.

It is unknown if drugs and alcohol were a factor in the deadly collision.