Days ahead of California’s official reopening, COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to drop in L.A. County

Masked and unmasked people enjoyed The Strand in Hermosa Beach last month after the CDC loosened guidelines for vaccinated people.(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Days ahead of California’s official reopening, COVID-19 case numbers and deaths continue to fall.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health confirmed 196 new cases and four deaths; two of the dead were over 65 and two were over 80. To date, more than 1.2 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, and more than 24,000 have died.

Currently there are 236 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 18% of them in intensive care.

County health officials said testing will become an important tool to prevent outbreaks after the reopening, and recommended testing for anyone with symptoms — regardless of vaccination status or recent infection. Testing is also recommended for unvaccinated people in close contact with someone who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 or who spend time indoors around many unmasked people, regardless of symptoms.

