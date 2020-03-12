Days of rain moving in as storm system returns to SoCal

A pedestrian with an umbrella walks along the beach path in Santa Monica on Tuesday.( Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

After a mostly dry start to the year, March is shaping up to be the white knight of Southern California’s rainy season.

After a brief reprieve from wet weather in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, the slow-moving storm that sprinkled the region with rain earlier in the week is expected to return by Thursday afternoon, bringing more showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms through Friday.

The system’s final tour through the area is expected to bring up to 2 inches of rain to the coasts and valleys and up to 3 inches in the San Gabriel Mountains. Thunderstorms also could produce brief heavy downpours, hail and waterspouts, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“Any time we have this kind of pattern, there’s a possibility for some urban flooding,” Sirard said. “There’s also a potential for some mud and debris flows in recent burn areas.”

