Eight months after Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León and activist Jason Reedy scuffled on camera at a holiday event in Lincoln Heights, officials have announced that no charges will be filed against either man.

The news was broken by Knock LA journalist Jon Peltz.

Both Reedy and de León criticized City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto’s decision to the Los Angeles Times, with both men saying they were “disappointed.” They had filed dueling battery reports against each other after the Dec. 9, 2022, tree-lighting event.

The confrontation came after de León was one of four people recorded participating in a 2021 conversation that included racist comments.

Council President Nury Martinez and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera resigned as a result of the recording being made public.

Councilman Gil Cedillo finished the weeks remaining in his term, as he had already lost his reelection bid.

De León remains the only one of the four still in office, though Reedy reiterated to the Times his belief that the councilman should resign.

“In his world, everyone is to blame except himself,” Reedy said. “And for once, he should take responsibility for his despicable actions.”