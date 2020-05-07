DEA, LAPD investigators serve search warrants at North Hollywood business in federal drug probe

Breaking News
Investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Los Angeles Police Department served search warrants Wednesday at a North Hollywood business in a federal drug trafficking investigation, authorities said.

Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD said investigators served the warrants about 1 p.m. at a business near the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Riverside Drive.

The DEA is leading the investigation, according to Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the agency. Nishida said investigators were still at the scene Wednesday afternoon and it was unclear if any arrests had been made.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

