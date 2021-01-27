Dead body discovered in rubbish fire in Sun Valley

Firefighters discovered a dead body inside a rubbish fire burning in Sun Valley Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Some smoke was still rising from a dilapidated building alongside a stretch of train tracks around 6:30 p.m. when Sky5 was overhead. The aerial footage shows two fire trucks parked outside.

A Los Angeles Fire Department alert issued just before 6 p.m. states the fire was located in the 7400 block of North Coldwater Canyon Avenue. Firefighters found the body after extinguishing the flames of the blaze, which was about 15 feet by 8 feet in size, LAFD said.

LAFD called the Los Angeles Police Department to report the dead body at about 6:10 p.m., LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told KTLA.

Authorities have not indicated whether foul play is suspected. No other details were released.