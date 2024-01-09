Dead body found in lake at park in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner are investigating after a dead body was found in the water at Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park on Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, calls about the body came in at around 4:10 p.m. after several people reported seeing it in Machado Lake, located at 25999 S. Normandie in Harbor City.

Aerial footage of the scene captured by Sky5 showed an ambulance on the scene, as well as officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Division.

First responders on the scene in Harbor City where a dead body was found in Machado Lake on Jan. 9, 2024. (KTLA)

First responders on the scene in Harbor City where a dead body was found in Machado Lake on Jan. 9, 2024. (KTLA)

The body, which appeared to be covered with a white tarp or blanket, was still in the water, close to the shore.

Crews with LAFD later pulled the deceased person from the water.

Police told KTLA that first responders did not see any visible signs of foul play or injuries, such as stab wounds or gunshot wounds.

Authorities did not provide any information on the age, gender or identity of the person, nor did they say how long it is believed the deceased person may have been in the water.