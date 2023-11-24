Authorities are investigating after a dead body was found in the water off the Strand in Hermosa Beach on Friday morning.

According to the Hermosa Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 2200 block of the waterline around 7 a.m.

Upon arriving, they located the body of a man in the water and recovered it. He had suffered a gunshot wound, HBPD said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police are asking the public to keep clear of the immediate area until further notice.

Luis Zuñiga contributed to this report.