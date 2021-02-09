Dead body found inside rolled up carpet in Rancho Dominguez; homicide detectives investigating

A homicide investigation was underway after a dead body was discovered rolled up inside a carpet along the Compton Creek in Rancho Dominguez Tuesday, authorities said.

Deputies were on patrol at the creek when they spotted the large carpet rolled up in an area north of Del Amo Boulevard shortly after 11 a.m., Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Upon unfurling the carpet, deputies say they found the corpse of a man who’d been beaten and stabbed.

The victim was only described as Latino, and the Sheriff’s Department said county coroner’s officials were working to determine his identity.

Investigators are searching for leads, and have yet to compile information on any suspects or possible motive in the case.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.