Body found on utility road in the desert in San Bernardino County

A motorist found a body on a remote road in a desert area of San Bernardino County, sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

After a crash resulted in a partial shutdown of Highway 138 Wednesday, the motorist decided to try to bypass the closure about 1.3 miles east of the 15 Freeway and drove north on a utility road off the highway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department.

The motorist found a body on the utility road and immediately returned to the highway to tell CHP officers who had been investigating the crash, which happened around 4:25 p.m., officials said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The coroner must still complete an autopsy to determine a cause of death, officials said.

Authorities have not yet identified the deceased individual. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information can reach Detective Robert Ripley of the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or visit www.wetip.com.

