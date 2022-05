An investigation is underway after a dead body was found on the Venice Boardwalk Thursday morning, police said.

The discovery was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Ocean Front Walk and Brooks Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Cervantes.

Officers arrived to find a man, believed to be between 30 to 40 years old, dead on the boardwalk, Cervantes said.

It’s unclear how the man died and no further details were immediately available.