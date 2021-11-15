Deadline for L.A. Unified school teachers to get fully vaccinated is today

Monday is the deadline for teachers at the Los Angeles Unified School District to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Employees at L.A. Unified had to have received one vaccine dose by Oct. 15, and be fully vaccinated by Monday as a condition of continued employment at the nation’s second largest school district.

LAUSD, a major employer in L.A. County, said it would take disciplinary action against staff refusing to get the shots, including placing them on unpaid leave or separation from service.

The district’s website said no terminations would come before Nov. 1.

The district was making accommodations for employees who say they can’t get vaccinated due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief, LAUSD says on its website.

In August, California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a statewide public health order for K-12 teachers and staff to get to either get vaccinated or be subject to weekly testing. Schools throughout the state had to be fully compliant with the policy by Oct. 15.

LAUSD’s mandate is stricter.

The district planned to test all students and staff weekly — regardless of vaccination status — through the end of the fall semester.

Students at LAUSD are also subject to vaccination requirements.

All eligible students who don’t get exemptions will have to receive a first dose no later than Nov. 21 and a second dose no later than Dec. 19 to resume in-person learning in January.

Beginning Jan. 10, 2022, all eligible students who do not submit proof of vaccination won’t be allowed on school campuses. They will be referred to the district’s independent study program, unless an exemption or conditional admissions apply.

Students on sports teams and those participating in other in-person extracurricular activities had an earlier deadline. After Oct. 31, those without proof of vaccination were no longer allowed to participate in the activities.