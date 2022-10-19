A fatal crash on the 101 Freeway forced the closure of the northbound lanes through Woodland Hills Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. on the northbound side near Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Responding officers found a vehicle stuck more than halfway underneath the back of a big rig that had stopped in the gore point.

The rest of the vehicle was crumpled into a pile of debris behind the truck.

The crash was later determined to be fatal and the coroner was called to the scene, according to an update from CHP.

No information about the identity of the person killed in the crash was immediately available.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of all northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway while emergency crews responded. Although labeled as north-south, the 101 Freeway runs west-east through that portion of the San Fernando Valley.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The freeway was expected to remain closed until 6 a.m.