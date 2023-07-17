Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that shut down lanes on the 405 Freeway in the Lennox area of Los Angeles County Monday morning.

A report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian was reported around 3:45 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway at Lennox Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities investigate a fatal crash on the 405 Freeway on July 17, 2023. (KTLA)

It appeared the victim had been struck by multiple vehicles, but it was unclear how many.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of four lanes on the northbound side of the freeway during the investigation.

The investigation was still underway as of 5:45 a.m., but it appeared that only the two right lanes remained.