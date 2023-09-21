One person was killed in a crash on the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass area, prompting officials to close the southbound lanes Thursday morning.
The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. on the freeway near Skirball Center Drive in Brentwood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
First responders found a vehicle had collided with the back of a trailer being pulled by a big rig.
One unidentified patient was pronounced dead at the scene, a Fire Department spokesperson confirmed.
All lanes on the southbound side were closed immediately following the crash.
Sky5 video over the scene showed that two lanes remained closed as of 6:11 a.m.
Traffic was backed up to the 118 Freeway with some drivers exiting on Sepulveda Boulevard as an alternate.
The closure was expected to continue until at least the 7 a.m. hour.
Motorists were told to avoid the immediate area and consider an alternate route.