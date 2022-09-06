This map provided by the Riverside County Fire Department on Sept. 6, 2022, shows the areas under evacuation orders due to the Fairview Fire.

New evacuations ordered for residents near the Fairview Fire have been issued, the Riverside County Fire Departments announced.

Evacuations now include Thomas Mountain Ridge South to Cactus Valley to Bautista Canyon to Forest Boundary.

Other mandatory evacuations include areas south of Stetson Avenue, north of Cactus Valley Road, west of Bautista Canyon and east of State Street.

An evacuation center was established at Tahquitz High School, located at 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet. Riverside County Emergency Management Department spokesperson Shane Reichardt said that small animals could be brought to that location.

The fire has grown to 4,000 acres and has a 5% containment as fire crews continue to battle the flames on Tuesday.

The deadly blaze has killed two people and injured another as they tried to leave the area, Cal Fire Chief Josh Janssen said during a morning news conference.

The Hemet Unified School District has said that schools will be closed on Tuesday. Updates will be provided to students and families.

Residents are also under a boil water warning because of the fire and loss of power, which affected the pressure in one of the some water tanks. The warning could remain in place for 48 hours.