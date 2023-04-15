One man was killed and three others were wounded after being shot in a Northridge strip mall on April 15, 2023. (KTLA)

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a shooting broke out in a Northridge strip mall on Saturday afternoon.

Los Angeles police responded to reports of shots fired on the 19100 block of Parthenia Street around 12:33 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found four adult male victims with gunshot wounds.

One victim, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 40s was transported to the hospital in critical condition while two others were transported in stable condition, police said.

One man was killed and three others were wounded after being shot in a Northridge strip mall on April 15, 2023. (KTLA)

One man was killed and three others were wounded after being shot in a Northridge strip mall on April 15, 2023. (KTLA)

One man was killed and three others were wounded after being shot in a Northridge strip mall on April 15, 2023. (KTLA)

One man was killed and three others were wounded after being shot in a Northridge strip mall on April 15, 2023. (KTLA)

One man was killed and three others were wounded after being shot in a Northridge strip mall on April 15, 2023. (KTLA)

Investigators said four men were standing outside of a business when another man pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting and no suspect information was released so far.

This developing story will be updated.