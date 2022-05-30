The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one man dead in Saticoy, an unincorporated community about eight miles south of Santa Paula.

The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Azahar Street and Alelia Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified him as Gabriel Cueva, 26.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspect description is available at this time.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit are handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to Cueva’s killing is urged to contact Detective Jamal Clark at 805-384-4740.

Ventura County Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. You can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.