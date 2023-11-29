Police have beefed up patrols downtown and are continuing to search for a gunman who shot and killed a man in his 40’s inside a restaurant at L.A. Live Tuesday night.

Calls about the shooting at 800 West Olympic Boulevard, an extremely popular tourist destination near the Peacock Theater and across from Crypto.com Arena, came in at around 6:15 p.m., officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Authorities believe that the victim may have been targeted by the suspect, who pulled up in a vehicle along Figueroa Street and exited the car wearing a mask.

Police say the gunman then walked into Fixins Soul Kitchen, which is owned by former NBA All-Star Kevin Johnson, and shot the man as he was sitting at a table eating. Gunfire also grazed a woman who was seated nearby.

“This is the first known homicide in this venue, which is truly disheartening,” Los Angeles Police Department Cpt. Raul Jovel said. “A male in a white mid-sized SUV parked his car in front of this location, walked in and literally violently gunned down this individual that was inside this restaurant.”

The gunman fled the scene before police arrived.

First responders on the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown L.A. on Nov. 28, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. The approximately 40-year-male succumbed to injuries.

As detectives continued to investigate the situation Wednesday, visitors to L.A. Live were met with extra security as they learned about what happened.

Ania Wright said she was surprised to hear of the deadly shooting in such a popular part of the city.

“Yes, here especially because we do have all of the new buildings and stuff like that,” she told KTLA’s Chip Yost. “It’s very shocking.”

In a statement to KTLA, the restaurant’s management said:

“Fixins Soul Kitchen is shocked and saddened by the incident that occurred this evening at our L.A. location. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones.”

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.